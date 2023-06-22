Inside Shikhar Dhawan's Spacious And Ultra-Luxurious House In Gurgaon

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 22, 2023

Shikhar Dhawan working out in the spacious living room of his house.

(Credits: Instagram)

Shikhar Dhawan and his son working out in the lavish balcony of their house.

(Credits: Instagram)

Shikhar Dhawan and his son playing in their house. The glass doors in the living room makes it look exquisitely beautiful.

(Credits: Instagram)

Shikhar Dhawan holds plenty of affection towards his dogs. The table in the picture looks very sleek.

(Credits: Instagram)

Shikhar Dhawan and his son playing with their dogs. The view from the balcony looks stunning.

(Credits: Instagram)

Shikhar Dhawan's room is a thing of attraction as it has plenty of cricket bats and the trophies he has accomplished.

(Credits: Instagram)

Shikhar Dhawan and his son sitting on their favourite couch.

(Credits: Instagram)

Shikhar Dhawan's house has a kitchen with an adjoining terrace.

(Credits: Instagram)