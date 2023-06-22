Inside Shikhar Dhawan's Spacious And Ultra-Luxurious House In Gurgaon

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 22, 2023
Shikhar Dhawan working out in the spacious living room of his house.
Shikhar Dhawan and his son working out in the lavish balcony of their house.
Shikhar Dhawan and his son playing in their house. The glass doors in the living room makes it look exquisitely beautiful.
Shikhar Dhawan holds plenty of affection towards his dogs. The table in the picture looks very sleek.
Shikhar Dhawan and his son playing with their dogs. The view from the balcony looks stunning.
Shikhar Dhawan's room is a thing of attraction as it has plenty of cricket bats and the trophies he has accomplished.
Shikhar Dhawan and his son sitting on their favourite couch.
Shikhar Dhawan's house has a kitchen with an adjoining terrace.
