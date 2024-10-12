WATCH: Sanju Samson Smashes 5 Successive Sixes In Rishad Hossain's Over; Scores Maiden T20I Hundred Off 40 Balls

India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson finally showed his class with the bat after repeated failures as he smashed a 37-ball hundred against Bangladesh in the ongoing third and final T20I in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Samson's maiden T20I century included 8 sixes, five of which he hit in a row during the 10th over bowled by off-spinner Rashid Hossain to take India's score past the 150-run mark at the half-way stage after Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bat first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal.

Samson brought up his century in just 40 balls with a four and was eventually dismissed for 111 after helping the Men in Blue cross the 200-run barrier. Samson smashed 8 sixes and 11 fours during his knock.

This kind of an innings was just what Sanju needed to get back among the runs and prove his talent, which he hasn't been able to do despite the repeated opportunities in the past.

He shared a 173-run partnership for the second wicket with captain Surya, who made 75 off 35 balls with 8 fours and 5 sixes.

India have made just one change to their playing XI for his clash as Ravi Bishnoi has replaced Arshdeep Singh. The hosts already have the series in the bag after winning the first two games in Gwalior and Delhi earlier this week.

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib