 IND vs BAN, 3rd T20I: India Win Toss & Elect To Bat First With Seires Whitewash In Target At Hyderabad
IND vs BAN 3rd T20I Preview: Expect Team India to come out swinging, eager to lock in the sweep and fine-tune their squad for the big challenges ahead.

Rohan SenUpdated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 06:58 PM IST
Toss Update:

India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bat first in the third and final T20I. Ravi Bishnoi gets a game tonight in place of Arshdeep Singh in India's XI.

Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

IND vs BAN Preview

Even though the third T20I between India and Bangladesh might not have any bearing on the series outcome, India isn’t about to take it lightly. With a clean sweep on the line and a chance to assess some standout second-string players, the Men in Blue will be all-in for Saturday’s clash.

India already secured the series 2-0 with wins in Gwalior and New Delhi, but this team, led by Gautam Gambhir, has a relentless drive for success. If you need proof, just look at their approach during the rain-hit Kanpur Test against the same opponents. Despite the conditions, they stayed focused and came out on top. So, a 3-0 finish in the T20s would be the cherry on top, especially after wrapping up the Test series 2-0.

But it’s not just about winning. With the Champions Trophy and other key tournaments around the corner, India is also using this opportunity to build a deep bench. Having a strong pool of backup options is crucial, especially in a packed cricketing calendar filled with global and bilateral events.

So, expect India to come out swinging, eager to lock in the sweep and fine-tune their squad for the big challenges ahead.

