WATCH: Sakshi Dhoni Shares Adorable Diwali Selfies With Husband MS Dhoni And Their Daughter Ziva | Instagram

Diwali celebrations are all about spending time with loved ones, and Sakshi Dhoni gave fans a glimpse of her festive moments with her family. The fans eagerly await MS Dhoni's Diwali pictures and videos every year. Several fans have also posted on social media that Diwali is incomplete without MS Dhoni.

Sakshi shared a series of pictures on Instagram featuring herself, husband Mahendra Singh Dhoni and their daughter Ziva. The pictures show the family dressed in traditional festive outfits with Dhoni wearing a light green kurta and Sakshi looking beautiful in a black ethnic outfit.

One of the pictures shows Sakshi lovingly kissing Dhoni on the cheek, while another captures the couple smiling together. The family picture featuring Ziva also adds to the festive charm.

CSK Shares Post

Chennai Super Kings also shared the pics on its official social media account with the caption, "Diwali is never complete without THALA DIWALI!" The post is also being loved by the fans on social media.

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The pictures have gone viral on social media and the fans are showering the family with love and Diwali wishes. The adorable moments shared by Sakshi have once again given fans a glimpse of the Dhoni family's festive celebrations.

IPL 2027 Future

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni's IPL 2027 future remains a topic of discussion among Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans. The former India captain is expected to take a call on his participation after assessing his fitness.

Medical Tests

Dhoni reportedly said he would undergo medical tests and make a decision before December. While his return is not yet confirmed, fans are eagerly waiting to know if their favourite cricketer will don the yellow jersey for another season.