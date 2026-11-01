Ishan Kishan Turns Into 'MS Dhoni!': Indian Star Recreates Captain Cool's Trademark Helicopter Shot To Smash Mitchell Santner For Boundary | Video

Indian Star Recreates Captain Cool's Trademark Helicopter Shot | CricketBlaze45/X

Ishan Kishan entertained cricket fans with a spectacular MS Dhoni-style helicopter shot during the fifth T20I between India and New Zealand at Seddon Park. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter brought back memories of Dhoni's iconic stroke as he used his wrists brilliantly to send the ball racing towards the boundary against Mitchell Santner.

The moment came when Santner bowled to Kishan, who was quick to get underneath the delivery and execute the trademark helicopter-style swing. With a powerful wrist movement and a follow-through reminiscent of India's legendary former captain, Kishan managed to send the ball down the ground for a boundary.

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Indian Star Recreates Captain Cool's Trademark Helicopter Shot

The shot immediately caught the attention of cricket fans, with many drawing comparisons between Kishan's stroke and Dhoni's signature helicopter shot. Dhoni made the unconventional stroke famous during his international career, using his incredible wrist strength to generate power against deliveries, particularly yorkers.

Kishan's entertaining stroke added another highlight to India's innings as the left-handed batter looked to take on the New Zealand bowling attack. His aggressive approach and ability to produce eye-catching shots kept the Indian supporters entertained at Seddon Park.

With the fifth T20I bringing the India-New Zealand series to a close, Kishan's Dhoni-esque helicopter shot emerged as one of the memorable moments of the contest.