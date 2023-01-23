WATCH: Rovman Powell hits helicopter shot during IT20 league, netizens say 'No one plays it better than MS Dhoni'

Abu Dhabi: The Dubai Capitals produced a scintillating performance to defeat MI Emirates by 16 runs at the Zayed Cricket Stadium here. The Capitals put a whopping 222 for three, riding on Rovman Powell and Joe Root's spectacular half-centuries. Kieron Pollard batted out of his skin to score 86 runs off 38 balls, but the MI Emirates couldn't find a way to cross the line. During the Capitals' innings, Powell stunned everyone with a helicopter shot which left everyone stunned. The shot was made famous by former Indian skipper MS Dhoni.

A helicopter shot by Rovman Powell. pic.twitter.com/O4OjHJPMQl — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 22, 2023

Netizens took to social media to react to the shot which Powell hit off the bowling of Kieran Pollard.

Fluke shot. Thala is the owner of that shot — Tom Gravestone (@Whygravestone) January 22, 2023

no one plays better helicopter shot than my thala🥵🥵🥵🤫 — Rajdeep Sarkar (@Rajdeep80647521) January 22, 2023

Speaking about their performance, Dubai Capitals' Pravin Amre said, "It was a really good wicket to bat on. We knew that we needed to get 20 extra runs. Rovman played very well and his innings was so crucial for us. His innings was a treat to watch. It was important for us to get the win and we played special cricket today." Meanwhile, Nicholas Pooran said, "It was always going to be challenging to chase down 222. Pollard and Najibullah Zadran played wonderfully, but it was always going to be tough. But if we are going to lose like this, we really don't mind it."

