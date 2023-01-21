e-Paper Get App
WATCH: Ball boy helps fielder by entering into field of play during ILT20; leaves players, commentators in splits

Desert Vipers recorded their third consecutive victory while Abu Dhabi crashed to their fourth successive defeat.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 09:09 AM IST
article-image
In a hilarious incident during the International League T20 match between Desert Vipers and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, a young ball boy jumped the boundary line to help fielder Sabir Ali by handing the ball to him inside the field of play. However, the umpires did not declare the delivery as a four. Commentators were left in splits over the incident but lauded the ball boy for hs effort.

Meanwhile, Alex Hales scored a blistering century (110 runs off just 59 balls) laced with seven boundaries and six sixes, to power his team to a massive 111 run win over in the ninth match of the International League T20 tournament, here on Friday night. With his knock, the England opener earned the honour of becoming the first century maker of this tournament backed by his skipper Colin Munro’s 56 runs off 46 balls with four boundaries and two sixes.

In reply, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ poor batting show in this tournament continued as they got bowled out for 108 in 15.1 overs.  Sheldon Cottrell led the destruction with a spell of 3 for 14 backed by Wanindu Hasaranga and Benny Howell with two wickets each. With this, Desert Vipers recorded their third consecutive victory while Abu Dhabi crashed to their fourth successive defeat.

ILT20: Robin Uthappa becomes first player to receive Green Belt after scoring 46-ball 79
article-image

