WATCH: Rovman Powell Hits Dasun Shanaka For 5 Consecutive Sixes, Then Falls On Sixth Ball In MLC 2026 Clash

Rovman Powell Hits Dasun Shanaka For 5 Consecutive Sixes, Then Falls On Sixth Ball In MLC 2026 Clash | X

Los Angeles Knight Riders star narrowly misses six sixes in an over after explosive assault on Sri Lanka all-rounder. Rovman Powell produced one of the most destructive batting displays of Major League Cricket (MLC) 2026 when he smashed five consecutive sixes off Dasun Shanaka before getting dismissed on the final ball of the same over.

Playing for Los Angeles Knight Riders against Seattle Orcas, the West Indies power-hitter looked set to create history by hitting six sixes in an over. However, his remarkable effort ended on the sixth delivery when he was caught near the boundary while attempting another big hit.

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Shanaka Under Pressure

The fireworks came in the 17th over of the Los Angeles Knight Riders' innings. Powell attacked Shanaka from the very first ball, launching a series of towering sixes all around the ground. He cleared the boundary on each of the first five deliveries, leaving the Seattle Orcas bowlers and fielders with no answer.

With five successive sixes already on the board, cricket fans sensed history as Powell prepared to face the final ball of the over.

Shanaka Gets The Last Laugh

Looking to complete the rare feat of six sixes in one over, Powell went for another big shot on the sixth delivery. This time, Shanaka changed his pace and bowled a fuller delivery. Powell failed to time the shot perfectly and was caught on the boundary, ending his explosive innings.

Although Powell missed out on joining the elite list of batters to hit six sixes in an over, his breathtaking assault had already changed the momentum of the match.

Powell's Quickfire Knock

Powell scored 37 runs off just 11 balls, striking at more than 330. His late cameo helped Los Angeles Knight Riders post 196 runs on the board.

The bowlers then completed the job as Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and their teammates bundled out Seattle Orcas for 115, handing Los Angeles Knight Riders a convincing victory.