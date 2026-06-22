MLC 2026 Drama: Tempers Flare As Shubham Ranjane Collides With Keiron Pollard During MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings Match | VIDEO

Tempers Flare As Shubham Ranjane Collides With Keiron Pollard During MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings Match | X

In a shocking incident which occurred on-field during the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2026 match between MI New York and Texas Super Kings in Dallas on Monday, a heated exchange occurred between Keiron Pollard and Shubham Ranjane. Things got heated between the cricketers after Shubham Ranjane collided with Pollard while taking a quick run. What happened next in no less than a drama on the cricket field.

The incident occurred during the Texas Super Kings' innings when Pollard and Ranjane collided while running between the wickets. The video of the confrontation has since gone viral on social media.

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Heated Exchange

The incident occurred during the 12th over when Kieron Pollard was bowling. After playing the ball, Shubham Ranjane set off for a run. Pollard remained in his follow-through and the two players bumped into each other in the middle of the pitch. The collision led to a heated exchange of words between them.

Pollard Stops Midway

The tension continued on the very next delivery. Pollard stopped midway through his run-up and looked towards the non-striker's end, appearing to warn Ranjane about leaving his crease early. Ranjane immediately stepped back and the two players exchanged more words before play resumed.

As Pollard loaded again for the next delivery, Ranjane pulled off at the last moment when Pollard was about to bowl. This heated the situation further and the umpire had to step in to calm things down.

Collision Could Have Been Avoided

Former New Zealand fast bowler and sports commentator Danny Morrison said that the collision could have been avoided.

He said that Pollard had a clear view of Ranjane running between the wickets and had enough time to move aside. Ranjane was focused on completing the run and was unlikely to have seen Pollard standing in his path.

Shubham Ranjane Fights Back

Despite the heated moment, Ranjane continued to play an important innings for Texas Super Kings. The right-hander scored 49 off 36 balls, helping his team recover after an early collapse. He also made a valuable partnership with Milind Kumar before falling just one run short of a half-century. Texas Super Kings posted 158 runs, but the total proved to be below par.

Nicholas Pooran Guides MI New York To Comfortable Win

MI New York chased down the target with ease to register their first win of the MLC 2026 season. Captain Nicholas Pooran led from the front with an unbeaten 68 off 46 balls, while Monank Patel contributed 46 at the top of the order. The chase was completed in the 18th over as MI New York sealed an eight-wicket victory.