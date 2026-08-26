 WATCH: Rishabh Pant Predicts Pasindu Sooriyabandara’s Move Before Lightning-Fast Stumping
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WATCH: Rishabh Pant Predicts Pasindu Sooriyabandara’s Move Before Lightning-Fast Stumping

Rishabh Pant’s sharp anticipation led to Pasindu Sooriyabandara’s quick stumping for 92. After an LBW decision was overturned due to an inside edge, Pant sensed the batter was becoming restless and alerted mid-on. Sooriyabandara charged down the pitch, but Manav Suthar bowled wider and slower, allowing Pant plenty of time to complete the dismissal.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, August 26, 2026, 05:06 PM IST
WATCH: Rishabh Pant Predicts Pasindu Sooriyabandara’s Move Before Lightning-Fast Stumping
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Rishabh Pant showed his sharp cricketing instincts with a brilliant stumping to dismiss Pasindu Sooriyabandara, who had played a fine innings of 92. The dismissal came shortly after Sooriyabandara survived an LBW appeal through DRS, with the review showing a crucial inside edge. Pant appeared to sense that the batter was becoming restless and looking to break free.

The wicketkeeper was heard telling the fielder at mid-on to be ready as Sooriyabandara began showing signs of advancing down the pitch. Pant had clearly read the situation and anticipated what the Sri Lankan batter might do next. His prediction proved spot on when Sooriyabandara charged at Manav Suthar on the very next opportunity.

Suthar also responded smartly, slowing his pace and bowling wider outside the off stump. Sooriyabandara was already committed to his charge and made a desperate lunge for the ball, but failed to get anywhere near it. Pant, alert behind the stumps, had ample time to collect the ball and complete a quick stumping.

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It was a disappointing end for Sooriyabandara after a determined knock of 92 from 173 balls, including 10 fours and a six. He had earlier scored 80 in the first innings and had done an important job for his team, but missed out on a well-deserved hundred. For Pant, however, the moment highlighted his excellent anticipation, sharp glovework and ability to read the game before the wicket actually arrived.

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