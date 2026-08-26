 Shubman Gill Turns Superman! India Skipper Pulls Off Stunning Catch To Dismiss Kamindu Mendis | VIDEO
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Shubman Gill Turns Superman! India Skipper Pulls Off Stunning Catch To Dismiss Kamindu Mendis | VIDEO

Shubman Gill produced a stunning catch at square leg to dismiss Kamindu Mendis for 55 and hand India a crucial breakthrough. Prasidh Krishna's well-directed short ball forced Mendis into a mistimed pull, sending the ball high in the air. Gill sprinted back, tracked it brilliantly and completed a spectacular diving catch with both hands, ending a vital partnership.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, August 26, 2026, 02:43 PM IST
Shubman Gill Turns Superman! India Skipper Pulls Off Stunning Catch To Dismiss Kamindu Mendis | VIDEO
Gill sprinted back, tracked it brilliantly and completed a spectacular diving catch | X

India skipper Shubman Gill produced a moment of brilliance when he pulled off a stunning catch to dismiss Kamindu Mendis. With India desperately searching for a breakthrough, Gill's sensational effort at square leg ended a crucial partnership and gave his side a much-needed boost. The catch came off a well-directed short ball from Prasidh Krishna.

Krishna banged the ball in short and angled it across the left-handed Mendis, with the delivery rising to around shoulder height. Mendis had earlier found success against Krishna's short-ball tactics, smashing a four and a six, and appeared confident enough to take on the challenge again. This time, however, he could only get the ball high on the bat.

The resulting top edge flew high over square leg, leaving Gill with plenty of ground to cover. The India captain ran back, adjusted his position and kept his eyes locked on the descending ball before diving forward to complete the catch with both hands. It was a superb piece of athleticism and concentration under pressure.

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The dismissal could prove to be a turning point in the contest as India look to make further inroads. Gill's catch injected fresh energy into the Indian camp at a crucial stage of the innings. The big question now is whether India can use the breakthrough to open the floodgates.

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