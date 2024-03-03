Watch: Rishabh Pant Plays Kancha With His Neighbourhood Kids On Street ‘After Ages’

Rishabh Pant playing marble game with neighbourhood kids | Credits: Instagram/Rishabh Pant

Team India and Delhi Capitals' wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant relived his childhood by playing Kancha with his neighbourhood kids in Delhi after very long time.

Pant has been out of action ever since he met with fatal accident on Delhi-Dehradun highway on January 1, 2023. The 24-year-old underwent operations for his injuries, especially on the knee and back. Thereafter, Rishabh Pant has undergone extensive rehabilitation and made a steady progress in order to make a comeback to competitive cricket after being on the sidelines for over a year.

While fans await for Rishabh Pant's return to cricket, the wicketkeeper-batter was involved in playing a popular street game in India with the kids who live in his neighbourhood. Pant took to his Instagram story and shared the video of him playing the marble game with his neighbourhood kids on the street and wrote, "After Ages. Quite random in my neighbour."

In a viral video, Rishabh Pant covered his face with the scarf and was seemingly enjoyed the game with the children who live in his Delhi neighbourhood.

Rishabh Pant playing marble game with kids.pic.twitter.com/Io8ImJQZ9q — Don Cricket 🏏 (@doncricket_) March 3, 2024

Rishabh Pant's last appearance in competitive cricket was in a Test match against Bangladesh in Mirpur in December 2022, where India defeated the hosts by thrilling 3 wickets. Pant played an innings of 93 off 104 balls, comprising 7 fours and 5 sixes in the first innings.

Due to injuries following fatal car crash, Rishabh Pant forced to miss Asia Cup and ODI World Cup last year. He was not part of India squad for the World Test Championship Final 2023, where Rohit Sharma-led side lost to Australia.

In the absence of Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, and Dhruv Jurel took up wicketkeeping duties. Rahul kept behind the wickets in the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup. Dhruv Jurel has become the latest sensation after making his Test debut in the 3rd Test in the ongoing series against England.