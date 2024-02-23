'Mereko Senti Nahi Hona Hai': Rishabh Pant Gets Miffed With Director, Script During Ad Shoot; Watch

After Hardik Pandya was seen screaming at an assistant director on the sets of an ad shoot, a video of Rishabh Pant went viral on social media where he too seemed unhappy with his experience on the sets of a commercial.

Pant was seen telling the AD to change the script after talking to the director. The Delhi Capitals captain was not happy that he was being asked to cry on screen and get emotional on his comeback from injury in the IPL 2024.

He wanted the director to remove the scene from the ad or change it because he did not want to shed a tear in front of the camera.

"Mujhe rote dekha hai kabhi? (Have you ever seen me cry?). Mereko senti nahi hona," Pant asked the apologetic AD, who was concerned about losing his job as the cricketer was not happy with the scene.

He then asked the AD to go speak to the director and let him know of his views.

PR campaign for IPL 2024?

Notably, the clip which is going viral on social media seems part of a promotional strategy by Star Sports ahead of IPL 2024.

Earlier, a clip of Hardik Pandya got leaked online in which he was seen yelling at an AD for getting him unhealthy food items like jalebi and dhokla for lunch.

Pant & Pandya racing against time

Both Pant and Pandya are racing against time to get fit in time for the upcoming season of the cash-rich league.

Pant is recovering from the career-threatening leg and back injuries he suffered in a horrific car accident early last year while Pandya has been out of action since the 2023 ODI World Cup after suffering an ankle injury.

Pant has been named captain of Delhi Capitals for IPL 2024 although he won't be keeping wickets in the first half of the tournament. Pandya meanwhile, will replace Rohit Sharma as skipper of Mumbai Indians for the first time if he is fit to play.