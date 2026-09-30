WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja Recreates Emraan Hashmi's Iconic Dance Step After Amir Jangoo's Wicket

Ravindra Jadeja added a touch of Bollywood flair to his wicket celebration after dismissing Amir Jangoo in the IND vs WI 2nd ODI. The all-rounder broke into a celebration inspired by Emraan Hashmi's dance step from Afsana Banaya Aapne, creating a distinctly Bollywood-style moment in the middle of the cricket action.
Jadeja's theatrical celebration quickly became the talking point, adding another memorable chapter to a dismissal that had already involved a spectacular fingertip catch. The video of him doing the hook step has gone viral on social media.
The veteran all-rounder is a big movie buff, and has often encorporated famous hook steps into his celebration. Jadeja has previously used the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa celebration.
Jangoo had been at the heart of a dominant West Indies batting effort, producing a scintillating 114 off just 77 balls. However, his explosive innings came to an end when Jadeja struck late in the innings, giving the veteran all-rounder a much-awaited wicket.
It brought an end to a long wicketless run of the 37-year-old, who had gone 46 overs without a scalp.