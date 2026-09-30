Ravindra Jadeja Dismisses Centurion Amir Jangoo For First ODI Wicket In 46 Overs During IND Vs WI 2nd ODI

Ravindra Jadeja ended his wicketless run in ODIs on Wednesday | Image Credits: X/BCCI

Ravindra Jadeja finally ended his long wicketless run in ODI cricket on Wednesday, dismissing in-form West Indies batter Amir Jangoo during the second ODI in Guwahati.

Jangoo had been at the heart of a dominant West Indies batting effort, producing a scintillating 114 off just 77 balls. However, his explosive innings came to an end when Jadeja struck late in the innings, giving the veteran all-rounder a much-awaited wicket.

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Jadeja's previous ODI wicket had come against South Africa captain Temba Bavuma in the third ODI at Visakhapatnam in December last year. Since then, the left-arm spinner had featured in four ODIs without taking a wicket.

The wicketless stretch had extended to 46 overs before Jadeja finally accounted for Jangoo in Guwahati. He had also gone without a wicket in the first two matches of the three-match ODI series against South Africa before dismissing Bavuma in the final game.

For the West Indies, Jangoo's century was nevertheless a major highlight of their innings. The right-hander's 114-run blitz came at a strike rate of nearly 148 and included a barrage of attacking strokes as the visitors looked to put India under pressure.

Jadeja's breakthrough came at a crucial stage, bringing an end to one of the most productive innings of the match while simultaneously drawing the curtain on his own frustrating spell without an ODI wicket.