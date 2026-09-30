 Ravindra Jadeja Dismisses Centurion Amir Jangoo For First ODI Wicket In 46 Overs During IND Vs WI 2nd ODI
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Ravindra Jadeja Dismisses Centurion Amir Jangoo For First ODI Wicket In 46 Overs During IND Vs WI 2nd ODI

Ravindra Jadeja ended his wicketless run in ODIs on Wednesday late in the IND vs WI 2nd ODI in Guwahati. The veteran all-rounder has been struggling for form and had been wicketless for some time, before dismissing the in-form Amir Jangoo, who scored a scintillating 114 off just 77 balls.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, September 30, 2026, 05:39 PM IST
Ravindra Jadeja Dismisses Centurion Amir Jangoo For First ODI Wicket In 46 Overs During IND Vs WI 2nd ODI
Ravindra Jadeja ended his wicketless run in ODIs on Wednesday | Image Credits: X/BCCI

Ravindra Jadeja finally ended his long wicketless run in ODI cricket on Wednesday, dismissing in-form West Indies batter Amir Jangoo during the second ODI in Guwahati.

Jangoo had been at the heart of a dominant West Indies batting effort, producing a scintillating 114 off just 77 balls. However, his explosive innings came to an end when Jadeja struck late in the innings, giving the veteran all-rounder a much-awaited wicket.

Jadeja's previous ODI wicket had come against South Africa captain Temba Bavuma in the third ODI at Visakhapatnam in December last year. Since then, the left-arm spinner had featured in four ODIs without taking a wicket.

The wicketless stretch had extended to 46 overs before Jadeja finally accounted for Jangoo in Guwahati. He had also gone without a wicket in the first two matches of the three-match ODI series against South Africa before dismissing Bavuma in the final game.

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For the West Indies, Jangoo's century was nevertheless a major highlight of their innings. The right-hander's 114-run blitz came at a strike rate of nearly 148 and included a barrage of attacking strokes as the visitors looked to put India under pressure.

Jadeja's breakthrough came at a crucial stage, bringing an end to one of the most productive innings of the match while simultaneously drawing the curtain on his own frustrating spell without an ODI wicket.

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