Watch: Rashid Khan claims 500th T20 wicket, trapping Rilee Rossouw plumb during SA-T20 match

Rashid Khan is one of the most prolific leg spinners in world cricket. His lethal prowess with the ball has beeen evident for years now, especially in the shortest format of the game T20 cricket. The Afghan spinner is a prized asset for every franchise he plays for. His consistency over the years has made him hot property.

Currently leading MI Cape Town in the ongoing SA-T20, Rashid's side sit third in the tabel with three wins form six games. The talismanic spinner claimed his 500th scalp in T20 cricket in the form of Rilee Rossouw as the Cape Town skipper trapped the batter plumb in front in the 9th over of the 1st innings.

In the following over Rashid dimissed Clyde Fortuin to improve his match figures and take his total scalps to 501 in T20 cricket.