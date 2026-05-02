WATCH: Punjab Kings Fielder Shashank Singh Drops Easy Catch During Practice Session; VIDEO Viral | X

Mohali, May 2: Punjab Kings fielder Shashank Singh has become the face of dropped catches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as he has dropped many crucial and easy catches during important games for PBKS. A video has hit the internet which shows Shashank Singh dropping a simple catch during the practice session also. The video is going viral on social media and the internet users are trolling the cricketer for dropping catches.

The viral video shows that Shashank Singh fails to catch a sitter during the practice session which looks similar to the mistakes he has done in the IPL matches for PBKS. There are reports that Shashank has got eight chances to take catches in the IPL 2026 season so far. He has taken only three and dropped five. This shows that he takes less than half the catches which have went towards him.

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Dropped Chances

Shashank Singh's missed chances have proved extremely costly for the PBKS. He dropped an easy catch of KL Rahul during their clash against Delhi Capitals on April 25 and he went on to score over 150 runs in the match.

In another match against Lucknow Super Giants, Shashank dropped three catch which include dangerous batters like, Nichola Pooran, Aiden Markram and Mukul Choudhary.

Team Reaction

PBKS Captain Shreyas Iyer also joked and covered his face with his cap to save him from head coach Ricky Ponting who became furious after he dropped the sitters in the match against LSG.

After the match against Delhi Capitals, Shashank was dropped from the next game and was not available in the match against Rahasthan Royals which was the only match in the season so far in which PBKS lost.