'Hands In Punjab, Ball In Himachal': Shashank Singh Drops Another Sitter During DC Vs PBKS Clash; Netizens REACT | VIDEO

Shashank Singh Drops Another Sitter During DC Vs PBKS Clash | X

New Delhi, April 25: Punjab Kings fielder Shashank Singh is facing the criticism on social media after he dropped another easy catch during the Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. Shashank Singh dropped a sitter on the boundary line after which the fans reacted strongly over another missed opportunity.

Earlier, Shashank had dropped a few catches in the clash against Lucknow Super Giants at Mullanpur. Punjab Kings Head Coach Ricky Ponting was also angry over him in the earlier for the dropped catch.

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The incident occurred when Arshdeep bowled a short ball to KL Rahul who pulled it towards deep square leg and the ball went went straight to Shashank. He dropped a simple catch whle trying to take it with a reverse cup. The ball went for a four after which Arshdeep was seen disappointed and even PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta also reacted in frustration.

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The internet users slammed Shashank Singh and came out with hilarious memes after the drop catch. A user said, "Shashank has had a streak of drops. There is something going wrong in his mindset on the field. 4 drops in 2 games." Another said, "This is getting ridiculous now Shashank!!"

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A user also said, "Shashank Singh hands in Punjab Ball in Himachal Pradesh Dropped a sitter." Another said, "Last match - 3 dropped Today match - 1 dropped Shashank Singh dropped 4 catches from last match."

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Read Also IPL 2026: Punjab Kings Eye Title Glory As Chahal And Shashank Singh Set Sights On Trophy

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There are reports that Shashank Singh has dropped 5 out of last 6 catches which went towards him. PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer tried to save Shashank from the ire of Ricky Ponting by jokingly hiding his face with his cap in the previous game. However, Ponting hugged him after the match.