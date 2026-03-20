IPL 2026: Punjab Kings Eye Title Glory As Chahal And Shashank Singh Set Sights On Trophy

PBKS and Nippon Paint representatives at the partnership announcement PC in Mohali on Thursday | File Photo

Chandigarh, March 19, 2026: With the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 19 starting on March 28, 2026, Punjab Kings (PBKS) star players Yuzvendra Chahal and Shashank Singh have high hopes for the team in the upcoming season. Speaking during the announcement of Nippon Paint as the team's new Official Partner in Mohali on Thursday, the players discussed the team’s dynamics, mindset, and preparations ahead of the upcoming season.

Event attended by key dignitaries

The official launch event was attended by key dignitaries, including Mr Satish Menon, CEO of Punjab Kings, Mr Saurabh Arora, Chief Commercial Officer of Punjab Kings, Mr Sharad Malhotra, Managing Director, Nippon Paint (India) Group, and Mr Mark Titus, President of Decorative Coatings Business, Nippon Paint India, alongside the two star cricketers.

Team preparations and training camps

Speaking about the preparations, batter Shashank Singh lauded the team for conducting regular camps as he stated, "This is technically our fifth or sixth camp. The franchise is making sure we have regular camps. The one in Abu Dhabi was the best among all. The preparation is really up to the mark, and we are all ready to go and keep you guys entertained."

Veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal explained how these camps help build a winning environment. "This tournament is not just for one week; it is for two months," he said. "When you set up three to four camps, you build a bond. You eat together, play together, and within those two months, you become a family. Our motivation is that we do not leave anyone alone, which helps us perform better on and off the field,” he added.

Squad stability boosts confidence

This strong camaraderie is further reinforced by the franchise’s decision to retain a majority of its squad from the IPL 2025 season, creating a deep sense of security in the squad.

Adding his thoughts on this, Shashank noted, "The trust that was shown to the players last year was very important. You will see this time that 23 players are the same as last year. Every team's skill level is almost the same in the IPL. But what makes a difference is trust and belief, and I think that is increasing with time here."

Players embrace pressure and aim for title

When asked about handling tough moments in matches, both players showed a fearless attitude. "I love pressure," said Chahal. "Everyone performs in easy situations, but when you perform under pressure, you gain confidence. My job is to take wickets in the middle and death overs, and I am ready for it."

Shashank agreed, making his goal for the season very clear. "The next two months are very important for all of us, so our entire focus is on how to win the trophy," he said. "I try my best to enjoy the big moments rather than taking them as pressure. I have already told everyone that this year we are lifting the trophy for sure."

Nippon Paint joins as official partner

Punjab Kings officially welcomed Nippon Paint India as an Official Partner. As part of this landmark deal, the logo of Asia Pacific’s leading paint brand will proudly feature on the right sleeve of the Kings' jersey. Notably, both the Nippon Paint logo and the Punjab Kings jersey prominently feature red and blue colours, creating a strong visual synergy between the brand and the team identity.

The event also saw the launch of a creative new mascot named "Blobber Sher". Symbolising the strength, energy, and fearless spirit of the team, this special Nippon Paint and Punjab Kings mascot will be a central part of fan activities and digital campaigns throughout the IPL season.

Team looks ahead to strong season

With focused camps, a united team, and strong partners backing them, Punjab Kings look fully prepared to deliver an exciting season of cricket.

About Punjab Kings

One of the eight inaugural franchises of the Indian Premier League, Punjab Kings (previously Kings XI Punjab) is owned by a consortium of prominent industry leaders including Ness Wadia, Mohit Burman, Preity G Zinta, and Karan Paul. Based in Chandigarh, Punjab Kings thrive on their fighting spirit, coupled with the wholeheartedness and positive outlook that represents Punjab.

The brand’s infectious personality has built a strong affinity with fans as a team that strives to provide a global platform for local and upcoming talent. Following a successful IPL 2025 campaign that saw the team reach the finals, Punjab Kings continue to build strong momentum both on and off the field.

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