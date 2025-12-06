WATCH: Prasidh Krishna ROARS Back To Form In IND Vs SA 3rd ODI, Forces Collapse In Vizag

Image Credits: X/BCCI

Prasidh Krishna has struggled for form in the IND vs SA ODI series going for plenty of runs in India's defeat in Raipur. He looked set to suffer another similar outing after Quinton de Kock and Co plundered him for 27 in his first two overs. Krishna however roared with a solid comeback, striking thrice in the middle orders to force a collapse.

Prasidh had a horror day in India's loss at Raipur. The Karnataka pacer conceded 85 in his 8.2 overs as South Africa chased down a joint record 359. He was retained in the playing XI for the series decider in Vishakhapatnam on Saturday.

Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana got India a good start but Krishna struggled to maintain that pressure. He conceded 27 off his first two overs, allowing De Kock to break free.

India captain KL Rahul as precaution even got a few overs in from part-timer Tilak Varma. Prasidh was however not to give up, He roared back to settle his score with a second spell. After a tight first over, Krishna got Matthew Breetzke and Aiden Markam in the same over. He followed it up by castling Quinton de Kock with a peach.

After conceding 27 in his first two overs, Krishna bounced back with only 25 in his next 5 overs. He also struck thrice, turning the pressure back up on South Africa. In fact, Prasidh now has the most wickets among bowlers in the IND vs SA ODI series.

It is a testament to his skill to bounce back from a disappointing start and make it out.