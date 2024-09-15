 Watch: Novak Djokovic Showcasing Dance Move On Treadmill Ahead of Serbia vs Greece David Cup Match
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWatch: Novak Djokovic Showcasing Dance Move On Treadmill Ahead of Serbia vs Greece David Cup Match

Watch: Novak Djokovic Showcasing Dance Move On Treadmill Ahead of Serbia vs Greece David Cup Match

In the Davis Cup, Djokovic demonstrated his dominance with a commanding 6-0, 6-1 victory over Ioannis Xilas on Saturday, putting Serbia ahead 2-0 against Greece.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 12:31 PM IST
article-image
Novak Djokovic performs dance on treadmill | Image: X

Novak Djokovic is currently participating in the Davis Cup for Serbia. Amid the tournament the former world no 1 took to his Instagram to share a post of him dancing on the treadmill during the training session. The post of him combining Fitness and Dance has gone viral on social media.

In the Davis Cup, Djokovic demonstrated his dominance with a commanding 6-0, 6-1 victory over Ioannis Xilas on Saturday, putting Serbia ahead 2-0 against Greece. The match, which lasted just 45 minutes, saw Djokovic convert five of seven break points. This was Djokovic’s first match since his third-round exit at the US Open

This victory came after a strong performance by Miomir Kecmanovic, who gave Serbia an initial 1-0 lead with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Aristotelis Thanos. Djokovic aims to help Serbia advance in the Davis Cup World Group I and secure a spot in next year’s qualifiers.

Djokovic not chasing ATP Finals in Turin

FPJ Shorts
Watch: Novak Djokovic Showcasing Dance Move On Treadmill Ahead of Serbia vs Greece David Cup Match
Watch: Novak Djokovic Showcasing Dance Move On Treadmill Ahead of Serbia vs Greece David Cup Match
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Pays First Visit To Party Office After Release From Tihar Jail; Video
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Pays First Visit To Party Office After Release From Tihar Jail; Video
Virar Murder: Man Stabs Wife To Death Over Suspicion About Her Character; Accused Arrested In Kalyan
Virar Murder: Man Stabs Wife To Death Over Suspicion About Her Character; Accused Arrested In Kalyan
Meerut Building Collapse Death Toll Hits 10, One Person Still Feared Trapped
Meerut Building Collapse Death Toll Hits 10, One Person Still Feared Trapped

At 37 years old, Djokovic recently announced that he won’t be chasing ATP World Tour Finals qualification this year. The Serbian is the two-time defending champion of the event.

Following the David Cup match, the Serbian said, "I am not chasing rankings, I am not chasing ATP Finals in Turin, at all cost. As far as I am concerned, I am done with that tournament. My goals are Grand Slams and playing for Serbia." 

Currently Djokovic sits outside the ATP ranking and failure to qualify will make him the first male player since Alexander Zverev in 2022 to miss the event as the defending champion.

After the completion of his Davis Cup duty, the former world no 1 will be playing an exhibition in Sofia before returning to Shanghai  for the first time in five years. The 37-year-old is a four-time champion at the event.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who is Anshul Kamboj? Mumbai Indians Pacer Makes History in Duleep Trophy With Bowling Figure Of...

Who is Anshul Kamboj? Mumbai Indians Pacer Makes History in Duleep Trophy With Bowling Figure Of...

Cristiano Ronaldo Honored By Al-Nassr With 'GOAT' Jersey, Fans Create Tifo For Reaching 900-Goal...

Cristiano Ronaldo Honored By Al-Nassr With 'GOAT' Jersey, Fans Create Tifo For Reaching 900-Goal...

Watch: Lionel Messi Makes Explosive Comeback From Injury During Inter Miami’s 3-1 Win over the...

Watch: Lionel Messi Makes Explosive Comeback From Injury During Inter Miami’s 3-1 Win over the...

How Much Prize Money Neeraj Chopra Earned After Winning Silver at Diamond League 2024?

How Much Prize Money Neeraj Chopra Earned After Winning Silver at Diamond League 2024?

Neeraj Chopra Suffers Heartbreak, Misses Diamond League Trophy By 1 Centimeter

Neeraj Chopra Suffers Heartbreak, Misses Diamond League Trophy By 1 Centimeter