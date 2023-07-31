WATCH: Nicholas Pooran Takes Dwaine Pretorious To The Cleaners With 3 Sixes In One Over In MLC 2023 Final

Nicholas Pooran left Dwaine Pretorious dazed. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Mumbai Indians New York captain Nicholas Pooran sizzled in the final of the inaugural edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC) as the franchise lifted the trophy. While Pooran didn't spare any Seattle Orcas' bowler, he was particularly relentless against Dwaine Pretorious, as witnessed in the 3rd over of the innings.

Read Also MLC 2023: Mumbai Indians New York Crowned Champions As Nicholas Pooran Belts 137 Off 55 Balls

With MI losing Steven Taylor early in the innings for a duck, Pooran came into the cauldron and took on Imad Wasim, smashing him for a couple of sixes. The southpaw greeted Dwaine Pretorious ruthlessly as the South African came in to bowl for the first time in the innings.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The first 4 deliveries of the over saw Pooran hammer 26 runs, including two sixes and as many boundaries, leaving Pretorious clueless. It also included a wide as MI skipper ducked down to a delivery that flew over him. That over produced 27 runs and the retired Proteas cricketer leaked an eye-watering 47 in 3 without a wicket.

Nicholas Pooran revealed telling himself to back his skills:

At the post-match presentation, Pooran revealed that he sensed the opportunity to win the match and backed himself to play his natural game. He also thanked the fans for their unrelenting support, stating:

"Told myself that I just needed to bat like Nicky P and not think about batting like the captain. I just backed my skills. The platform was there today and the opportunity was there. I had to be brave and it worked for me. Happy that I could see it through to the end - that is what I have been working on for the past 5-6 years. Just want to thank the fans and the support, it has been amazing."

The southpaw also earned crowned the Player of the Match as he stayed unbeaten at 137 off 55 deliveries.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)