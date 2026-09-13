WATCH: National Song ‘Vande Mataram’ Sung For First Time In International Cricket Match During IND vs AFG Clash; Fans Sing Along

National Song ‘Vande Mataram’ Sung For First Time In International Cricket Match During IND vs AFG Clash | X

New Delhi, September 13: National Song 'Vande Mataram' was sung for the first time at an international cricket match just before India's opening T20I against Afghanistan in New Delhi on Sunday. Fans in the stands also joined in, singing along with the National Song and creating a goosebumps-inducing atmosphere inside the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The National Song filled the stadium as fans joined in and sang along, creating an emotional atmosphere ahead of the first T20I between the two teams.

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India and Afghanistan are playing a three-match T20I series in Delhi from September 13 to 17. All three matches are being held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The series is officially being hosted by Afghanistan, even though the matches are being played in India.

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The first T20I also marks the start of India's latest T20 assignment under captain Shreyas Iyer. India will be looking to continue their strong record against Afghanistan after winning the three-match ODI series 3-0 in June.

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The playing of 'Vande Mataram' also comes shortly after the Narendra Modi Government issued new guidelines on the National Song and its rendition at official events.