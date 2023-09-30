Watch: MS Dhoni Is Growing His Hair Long Again, Spotted In New Look With A Pony-Tail

MS Dhoni. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Fans felt massively nostalgic as MS Dhoni returned with his ponytail look in a video that has gone viral all over social media. In a video that has been doing rounds, the former Indian captain was seen walking into the bus with a ponytail tied and fans speculate that he will return with long hair in IPL 2024.

The World Cup-winning captain stormed into the international scene with a long hair only and was notably praised by former Pakistan Prime Minister Parvez Musharraf during the 2006 tour for the same. Additionally, Dhoni had the same hairstyle when the Men in Blue won the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007.

MS Dhoni strongly hints at playing IPL 2024:

After the IPL 2023 final when Dhoni became the joint-most successful skipper in the tournament history, the 42-year-old believes its the best time to retire, but reckons he would love to play one more season for the fans. The Ranchi-born cricketer said at the post-match presentation:

"If you circumstantially see, it's the best time to announce the retirement. The easy thing for me to say is thank you and retire. But the hard thing to do is to work hard for nine months and try to play one more IPL season. The body has to hold up. But the amount of love I have received from CSK fans, it would be a gift for them to play one more season. The way they've shown their love and emotion, it's something I need to do for them."

Dhoni retired from international cricket in August 2020.

