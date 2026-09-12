WATCH: Mohammad Abbas Takes Two Wickets In First Over As Pakistan Rock England In Dream Start

X/TsmeSalman!

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas produced a dream start, taking two wickets in his very first over to leave England reeling early. Abbas struck with the opening ball of the innings as Ben Duckett edged an away-swinger and was caught behind by Ghazi Gori. The wicket immediately gave Pakistan the momentum and set the tone for a dramatic opening over.

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Mohammad Abbas' dream start

Duckett was forced to play at a good-length delivery that angled in before moving away outside the edge. His tentative poke produced a thick outside edge, with the ball carrying safely to the wicketkeeper. Pakistan were cock-a-hoop as Abbas celebrated a wicket off his very first delivery, giving the visitors the perfect start.

Abbas was not finished yet as Emilio Gay became his second victim in the same over. The pacer brought one back sharply from around the wicket, with the delivery beating Gay’s defensive inside edge and striking him in front of the stumps. The on-field decision initially went in Pakistan’s favour before a review confirmed the dismissal, with ball-tracking showing three reds.

The double strike put England under immediate pressure, with two wickets falling inside the opening over. Abbas mixed his lengths cleverly, using movement and disciplined lines to trouble both openers from the start. With a low score to defend it was the perfect start for Pakistan who would hope to pull off an unimaginable win in Birmingham.