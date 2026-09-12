'Maine Change Nahi Kiya, Woh Dono Tutt Gaye': Razaullah's Hilarious Bat-Breaking Remark After Explosive Knock Against England Goes Viral | Video

Razaullah's Hilarious Bat-Breaking Remark After Explosive Knock Against England Goes Viral | shaheeenhive/X

Pakistan debutant Razaullah produced a sensational counterattacking innings against England in the third Test at Edgbaston, but it was his witty response about his bats that also caught attention. When asked why he changed his bat twice during his explosive knock, Razaullah said, “Maine change nahi kiya, woh dono tutt gaye” (“I didn’t change them, both of them broke”).

Razaullah smashed 81 runs off just 63 deliveries, including four fours and nine sixes, to help Pakistan recover from a difficult position. His innings came during a crucial ninth-wicket partnership with Mohammad Abbas, who contributed 42 runs. The duo added 121 runs, frustrating England’s bowlers and keeping Pakistan’s hopes alive in the third Test.

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Razaullah's Hilarious Bat-Breaking Remark After Explosive Knock Against England Goes Viral

The 21-year-old fast bowler, who was making his Test debut, displayed remarkable confidence with the bat. His nine sixes equalled the record for the most sixes by a batter in a Test innings in England, a feat previously achieved by Ben Stokes and Tim Southee. Razaullah also registered the fastest fifty by a Pakistani batter on Test debut, reaching the milestone in 43 balls.

Razaullah’s entertaining knock helped Pakistan post 449 in their second innings after being bowled out for 133 in the first innings. Pakistan secured a 129-run lead, setting England a target of 130 runs. His performance offered a much-needed positive for Pakistan after England had dominated the opening two Tests of the series.