WATCH: MMA Legend Khabib Nurmagomedov And Hrithik Roshan Shoot Together For Advertisement | Instagram

Mumbai, March 26: Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan were recently seen shooting together for an advertisement. The video of the stars shooting together has gone viral on social media and the internet users are amused to see them together. The unusual collaboration has caught the attention and raised excitement among the fans across sports and entertainment.

Online Buzz

Photos and videos from the shoot have been shared online, showing both stars together on the set. While details about the brand or campaign are not yet revealed, the pairing of a global MMA icon and a Bollywood superstar has created strong buzz on social media.

Huge Fanbase

Khabib who is known for his undefeated record in the UFC, enjoys a huge fan following worldwide. Hrithik Roshan, on the other hand, is one of India's most popular actors known for his performances and fitness. Their coming together for an ad has excited fans, who are eagerly waiting to see the final campaign.

The advertisement is expected to release soon and the fans are speculating that it might be related to some fitness products or the fitness industry as both of them represent the industry and are famous for their fitness. Hrithik also owns a fitness brand. The campaign is likely to gain wide attention due to the popularity of both personalities.