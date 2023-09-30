 WATCH: Mitchell Starc Warms Up For ICC World Cup 2023 With A Hat-Trick vs Netherlands
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWATCH: Mitchell Starc Warms Up For ICC World Cup 2023 With A Hat-Trick vs Netherlands

WATCH: Mitchell Starc Warms Up For ICC World Cup 2023 With A Hat-Trick vs Netherlands

Mitchell Starc got the wickets of Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi and Bas de Leede off successive deliveries to complete his hat-trick.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 30, 2023, 10:20 PM IST
article-image

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc is preparing well for the ICC World Cup 2023 in India as he took a hat-trick in the warm-up match against the Netherlands at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

The left-arm speedster removed Max ODowd and Wesley Barresi for golden ducks off the last two balls of the first over before Bas de Leede met the same fate against him on the first delivery of the third over to reduce the Dutch to 12 for 3 in chase of 167.

The match has been reduced to a 23-overs contest due to the delayed start because of the heavy rain in Trivandrum.

Australia posted 166 for 7 on the board thanks to a half-century from opener Steve Smith and useful contributions from Cameron Green (38) and Alex Carey (28). Starc also contributed with 24 runs in the lower middle-order.

Read Also
ICC World Cup 2023: India vs England Warm-Up Match Called Off As Rain Plays Spoilsport In Guwahati
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SAFF U-19 Championships 2023: India Crush 10-Man Pakistan 3-0 To Clinch 8th Title In Kathmandu

SAFF U-19 Championships 2023: India Crush 10-Man Pakistan 3-0 To Clinch 8th Title In Kathmandu

WATCH: Mitchell Starc Warms Up For ICC World Cup 2023 With A Hat-Trick vs Netherlands

WATCH: Mitchell Starc Warms Up For ICC World Cup 2023 With A Hat-Trick vs Netherlands

Asian Games 2023: India's Kartik Kumar Bags Silver, Gulveer Singh Takes Bronze In Men's 10,000-Metre...

Asian Games 2023: India's Kartik Kumar Bags Silver, Gulveer Singh Takes Bronze In Men's 10,000-Metre...

ICC World Cup 2023: India vs England Warm-Up Match Called Off As Rain Plays Spoilsport In Guwahati

ICC World Cup 2023: India vs England Warm-Up Match Called Off As Rain Plays Spoilsport In Guwahati

Asian Games 2023: India Beat Pakistan 2-1 in Final Of Men's Team Squash To Win Gold Medal

Asian Games 2023: India Beat Pakistan 2-1 in Final Of Men's Team Squash To Win Gold Medal