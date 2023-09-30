WATCH: Mitchell Starc Warms Up For ICC World Cup 2023 With A Hat-Trick vs Netherlands

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc is preparing well for the ICC World Cup 2023 in India as he took a hat-trick in the warm-up match against the Netherlands at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

The left-arm speedster removed Max ODowd and Wesley Barresi for golden ducks off the last two balls of the first over before Bas de Leede met the same fate against him on the first delivery of the third over to reduce the Dutch to 12 for 3 in chase of 167.

The match has been reduced to a 23-overs contest due to the delayed start because of the heavy rain in Trivandrum.

Australia posted 166 for 7 on the board thanks to a half-century from opener Steve Smith and useful contributions from Cameron Green (38) and Alex Carey (28). Starc also contributed with 24 runs in the lower middle-order.

