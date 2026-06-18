WATCH: Mitchell Robinson Arrives In Custom Truck, Signs Autographs For Fans At Knicks Championship Parade

Mitchell Robinson Arrives In Custom Truck | X

New York Knicks centre Mitchell Robinson made a memorable entrance at the 2026 NBA Championship Parade, arriving in a custom-made truck before stopping to sign autographs for fans lining the streets of Lower Manhattan. Videos of Robinson greeting supporters from the back of the truck quickly spread across social media.

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As the parade made its way through Broadway's famous Canyon of Heroes, Robinson took time to interact with supporters by signing jerseys and other memorabilia from the bed of his custom vehicle. The gesture drew loud cheers from fans, many of whom had waited for hours to catch a glimpse of the championship-winning squad.

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The Knicks' ticker-tape parade attracted massive crowds after the franchise ended its 53-year wait for an NBA title. Thousands of supporters packed the parade route to celebrate the team's historic championship with players receiving a hero's welcome throughout the procession.

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Robinson played an important role in New York's championship-winning campaign and his decision to stop and personally greet fans added to a day filled with celebrations across the city. His interaction reflected the close bond between the Knicks and their passionate fan base as New York marked one of the biggest sporting celebrations in its history.