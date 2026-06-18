WATCH: Jalen Brunson Arrives At Knicks Championship Parade Surrounded By NYPD As Fans Hail 'King Of New York'

Jalen Brunson Arrives At Knicks Championship Parade Surrounded By NYPD As Fans Hail 'King Of New York' | X

New York, June 18: Jalen Brunson made a grand entrance at the New York Knicks' 2026 NBA Championship Parade as he arrived surrounded by officers from the New York Police Department (NYPD) as thousands of fans packed the streets of Lower Manhattan. Brunson arrived at the parade with his kid Jordyn in his arms as the crowd cheered for the Knicks captain. Rick Brunson also arrived at the parade carrying the trophy, while KAT is seen signing autographs for the fans.

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Videos of the Knicks captain's arrival quickly went viral on social media, with supporters calling him the 'King of New York' as the city celebrated its first NBA title in 53 years.

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The heavy police escort reflected the massive crowds that gathered for the historic ticker-tape parade along Broadway's famous Canyon of Heroes. Brunson, who played a pivotal role in ending the franchise's championship drought dating back to 1973, received one of the loudest receptions as fans cheered the star guard during the celebrations.

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Fans Swarm Manhattan

The championship parade drew hundreds of thousands of supporters, with fans lining the streets hours before the procession began. City officials had urged spectators to arrive early because of expected crowding, while additional security measures were put in place to manage the celebrations.

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Brunson Look-Alike Contest

Brunson's arrival came after another viral fan moment earlier in the day, when a Jalen Brunson look-alike contest took over Washington Square Park. Knicks supporters dressed as the franchise star in an attempt to resemble their captain, but five-year-old Francisco won over the crowd and was crowned the best Jalen Brunson look-alike.

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The Knicks' championship parade marked the culmination of a memorable season, with Brunson at the heart of the celebrations as New York honoured the team that brought the NBA title back to the city after more than five decades.