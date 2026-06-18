VIDEO: Massive Crowds Swarm Lower Manhattan Hours Before New York Knicks' 2026 Championship Parade; Subway Stations Overflow

Massive Crowds Swarm Lower Manhattan Hours Before Knicks 2026 Championship Parade; Subway Stations Overflow | X

New York, June 18: Thousands of New York Knicks fans began pouring into Lower Manhattan hours before the team's 2026 Championship Parade on Thursday (June 18) with subway stations packed as early as 4 am ET which is around 1.30 pm IST.

Although the Parade of Champions is scheduled to begin at 10 am (around 7.30 pm IST) huge crowds had already gathered across the city, prompting officials to urge spectators to arrive early due to expected congestion and heightened security.

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Many videos are circulating on social media, showing packed subway platforms and trains carrying fans into Manhattan well before sunrise. One fan described the overwhelming turnout and said, "It was so crowded trying to get to the Knicks parade today I couldn’t even get OUT of the subway station for almost 30 minutes."

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The crowd rush highlights the excitement around the Knicks' long-awaited championship celebration as the supporters have lined up to secure the best viewing spots.

The championship ticker-tape parade will begin at Bowling Green in Lower Manhattan before travelling north along Broadway, famously known as the "Canyon of Heroes" and ending at City Hall. Team officials and city leaders are expected to address fans during a celebration at the conclusion of the parade.

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The officials have asked fans to reach the parade route well before the start time as the streets along Broadway will become difficult to cross once the procession begins. Large crowds and additional security measures are also expected throughout the morning.

Viewing the parade is free and open to the public and no tickets are required. Families are welcome to attend, although officials have warned visitors to prepare for heavy crowds, possible street congestion and limited facilities, including the absence of dedicated public restrooms along the route.

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If severe weather affects the celebration, the parade schedule could be adjusted with updates expected through official city channels.

With fans filling trains and subway stations hours before the first floats roll out, New York is set for one of its biggest sports celebrations as the Knicks mark their 2026 NBA championship with the ticker-tape parade through the heart of Lower Manhattan.

Earlier, the New York Knicks' historic NBA championship celebrations took an unexpected turn as scenes of chaos and violence unfolded across parts of New York City after the team's Game 5 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

The Knicks defeated the Spurs 94-90 to win the 2026 NBA title, ending a 53-year championship drought and securing the franchise's first championship since 1973. While thousands of fans celebrated the long-awaited triumph, videos circulating on social media also showed incidents of disorder in several parts of the city.