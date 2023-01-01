WATCH: Michael Neser pulls off controversial catch outside boundary line, stokes debate over Laws of Cricket

Michael Neser's juggling catch in the Big Bash League game between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers stoked a massive debate as the Law of Cricket came into question.

The incident occurred in the 19th over of the Sixers' innings when Jordan Silk hit one straight to long-off. Neser caught it at the edge of the fence. He then threw it before going over the boundary line. He picked the ball up with both his feet in the air. He looped it back into the playing area and then come back to take complete the catch.

The catch put the spotlight on the Laws of Cricket after the third umpire declared it a legal catch.

Michael Neser's juggling act ends Silk's stay!



Cue the debate about the Laws of Cricket... #BBL12 pic.twitter.com/5Vco84erpj — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 1, 2023