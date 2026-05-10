WATCH: LSG Staff Caught On Camera Using Mobile Phone In Dugout During IPL 2026 Clash Against CSK At Chepauk; Netizens Demand Action

LSG Staff Caught On Camera Using Mobile Phone In Dugout | X

Chennai, May 10: A major controversy erupted during the Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. A member of the LSG support staff was caught on camera using mobile phone during the match. The broadcasting cameras caught him live while speaking on the phone while sitting in the dugout after the game kicked off.

The incident is surprising as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced stricter rules to curb such incidents. It has once again raised concerns over IPL's anti-corruption and dugout protocols. As per the IPL rules, the use of mobile phones is not allowed in the dugout during matches.

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The regulation is part of the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) protocol and it aims at preventing any unauthorised communication during games.

The latest controversy come just weeks after a similar incident involving Rajasthan Royals team manager Romi Bhinder. TV camera caught him using a mobile phone while sitting in the dugout during the RR Vs RCB clash in Guwahati. The matter was later investigated by the BCCI and a fine of Rs 1 lakh was imposed.

At the time, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said that the board would examine the footage before reaching any conclusion. Another BCCI official confirmed that mobile phones are banned in the dugout area during matches, however, team managers are allowed to use mobile phones only inside the dressing room.

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The LSG staff member was caught on television camera using the mobile phone and internet users are sharing the visuals on a wide scale on social media. They are also demanding strict action against the staff member for violating the rules.