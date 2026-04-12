Rajasthan Royals Team Manager Romi Bhinder Caught Using Mobile Phone In Dugout During IPL Match, BCCI Orders Probe

Rajasthan Royals' long-time team manager Romi Bhinder has courted controversy after TV cameras caught him using a mobile phone in the team dugout during their IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. | X @Cricsam01

New Delhi, Apr 12: Rajasthan Royals' long-time team manager Romi Bhinder has courted controversy after TV cameras caught him using a mobile phone in the team dugout during their IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The BCCI has taken a note of the matter, and secretary Devajit Saikia said the veracity of the incident will be probed by the board before reaching any "conclusion".

"We need to thoroughly examine where exactly the event happened and whether the phone was used. We will conduct an internal examination before reaching a logical conclusion. We will check the video footage and gather evidence before reaching any conclusion," Saikia told PTI.

The footage of the incident was first shared on Instagram by a social media influencer and it has been ascertained that Bhinder was indeed using a mobile phone with teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sitting beside him during the Royals' six-wicket win in Guwahati on Friday.

"Yes, Bhinder has indeed breached the protocol of Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) as cell phones are banned in the dugout during match," another BCCI official confirmed.

On IPL's official website, the concerned clause regarding PMOA protocol 2026 states: "The Team Manager may use a phone in the dressing room but NOT in the dugout."

People in the know feel that Bhinder, who has been associated with the franchise since its inception, was expected to be fully aware of the anti-corruption protocols.

"It could be inadvertent but there has to be some action since it amounts to breach. Whether it will be warning or match ban will depend on match referee and ACU report. Based on that IPL GC can take a call," the senior official said.

Bhinder could face closer scrutiny, especially after Sooryavanshi referred to him as his "local guardian" during the post-match presentation.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)