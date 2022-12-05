Watch: Lionel Messi's priceless reaction on seeing wife, kids celebrate his goal

Argentina captain Lionel Messi | Pic: Twitter

Lionel Messi marked his 1,000th professional game with his first goal in the knockout stage of a World Cup, leading Argentina into the quarterfinals with 2-1 win over Australia on Saturday.

With a flourish of his famous left foot in the 34th minute, Messi put Argentina ahead with his third goal at this year's tournament and ninth in total at the World Cup — one more than Diego Maradona.

After Messi's goal, the Argentina footballer’s wife and kids erupted in joyous celebration.

After the game, a TV presenter showed Messi a video of his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and children (Thiago, Mateo and Ciro) celebrating his first-half goal. The PSG star gave a priceless reaction.

ردة فعل الأسطورة ميسي على أحتفال عائلته بهدفه أمام أستراليا 😍💙@GoldMessi10 pic.twitter.com/LazePuZz4p — MESSI CHANNEL (@MessiLg10) December 3, 2022

"Amazing feelings and I am really happy to share these beautiful and happy moments with them all," said Messi. "I know the effort they are making to be here with us and I know how much they enjoyed it. There is a bond we have — it is something beautiful, it is what the national team should be."

The 35-year-old is trying to win the World Cup for the first time in what will surely be his last attempt.