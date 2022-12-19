WATCH: Lionel Messi tearfully hugs his sons after lifting the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy

Lionel Messi shared an emotional moment with his two sons on the pitch after the Argentine superstar lifted FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy in Qatar on Sunday .

Messi scored two goals and then another in a shootout as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw Sunday to claim a third World Cup title despite Kylian Mbappé scoring the first hat trick in a final in 56 years.

Messi achieved what Diego Maradona did in 1986 and dominated a World Cup for Argentina.

The PSG forward was joined by his sons — his two eldest sons Mateo, seven, and Thiago, ten.

Messi fell on his knees and hugged them in an emotional embrace. He tearfully embraced his mother Celia Maria Cuccittini too.

Awww look how Messi is hugging his sons after winning World Cup 🥹❤️



Unforgettable moments!

pic.twitter.com/gpT5zriaMC — Mimi Fawaz (@MimosaFawaz) December 18, 2022

Messi was in scintillating form from the start, putting Argentina ahead from the penalty spot and playing a part in Angel Di Maria's goal that made it 2-0 after 36 minutes.

Mbappé, on the other hand, was anonymous until scoring two goals in a 97-second span - one a penalty, the other a volley from just inside the area - to take the game to extra time.

Messi tapped in his second goal in the 108th minute, leaving Argentina on the brink of the title once again, but there was still time for another penalty from Mbappé to take the thrilling game to a shootout.

Gonzalo Montiel scored the clinching penalty kick after Kingsley Coman had an attempt saved by Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez and Aurelien Tchouameni missed for France.