WATCH: Lionel Messi Scores Incredible Free-Kick From 'Near Impossible' Angle Vs Columbus Crew

Lionel Messi once again produced a moment of magic, scoring a stunning free kick from an almost impossible angle against the Columbus Crew on Sunday. The Inter Miami captain stepped up in the 33rd minute with the ball positioned between the 18-yard box and the corner flag. From there, a direct attempt at goal looked more like a fantasy than a realistic option.

Messi Chooses the Impossible Angle

Instead of sending the ball into a crowded penalty area, Messi went straight for goal. He whipped the free kick over the outstretched arms of Columbus goalkeeper Patrick Schulte and into the net. The strike was a perfect blend of power, curl and precision, leaving Schulte with little chance.

The angle made the goal even more remarkable. Messi had almost no room to work with, yet he somehow found a path around the goalkeeper and toward the far side of the net. What appeared to be a position for a cross suddenly became the starting point for one of the most audacious free kicks of the match.

Messi's decision to shoot directly caught the Columbus defense off guard. His teammates were waiting inside the box, expecting a delivery they could attack in the air. Instead, Messi trusted his technique and attempted a shot that seemed to defy the geometry of the situation.

The goal brought Inter Miami level and gave the visitors a major spark. It also added another spectacular free-kick moment to Messi's growing collection since arriving in Major League Soccer. Few players would even consider shooting from that position, let alone execute the attempt with such precision.

Columbus eventually won the match 2-1, with Jamal Thiaré scoring in stoppage time. But the result could not overshadow Messi's remarkable equalizer. From an angle that seemed to offer almost no route to goal, Messi somehow found one.