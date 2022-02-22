Watch: Lahore Qalandars pacer Haris Rauf slaps Kamran Ghulam for dropping catch in PSL match

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 witnessed a fresh controversy when Lahore Qalandars bowler Haris Rauf slapped his teammate Kamran Ghulam for dropping a catch during a crucial game against Peshawar Zalmi.

The incident occurred when Lahore’s Rauf got rid of Peshawar Zalmi’s Mohammad Haris in the second over of the innings and the fast bowler hit Ghulam while celebrating the wicket. Earlier, in the same over, Ghulam had dropped the catch of Hazratullah Zazai as Rauf looked annoyed with the fielder.

Watch video here:

However, Ghulam could be seen taking it lightly and smiling even after getting hit, but Rauf’s expressions looked unfriendly. Haris' outrageous behavior invited a flurry of negative response by the fans with many of them slamming the pacer for his act.

Peshawar Zalmi defeated Lahore Qalanders in the first super over of this season on Monday. Owing to skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi sparkling 23 off the last regular over, Lahore Qalandars finished at 158-8 to tie Peshawar’s score of 158-7.

Peshawar skipper Wahab Riaz conceded only five runs in a brilliant super over and experienced batter Shoaib Malik won the match by hitting two consecutive boundaries off Afridi’s first two balls. Both teams finished the group stage with 12 points but Lahore ended up second on a better net run-rate than Peshawar.

Lahore will lock horns with league leaders Multan Sultans on Wednesday for a spot in the final, while Peshawar will take on Islamabad United on Thursday in an eliminator. The loser of the Multan-Lahore game will have another chance to make Sunday’s final when it meets the winner of the eliminator on Friday.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 02:10 PM IST