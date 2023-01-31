e-Paper Get App
WATCH: KL Rahul hits the nets ahead of Border Gavaskar Trophy

Rahul tied the knot with Bollywood star Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya in a private ceremony in Khandala on January 23.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 10:23 AM IST
article-image
PTI
Team India vice-captain KL Rahul hardly has time to enjoy time with his newly-wedded wife Athiya Shetty as he gears up to face Australia in the four-match Test series for the Border Gavaskar Trophy, which begins in Nagpur on February 9. Rahul tied the knot with Bollywood star Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya in a private ceremony in Khandala on January 23. The opening batsman was seen practising in the nets at a cricket club in Mumbai’s Bandra area ahead of the all-important series.

Rahul skipped the limited-overs series against the New Zealand to get married. However, he will be back in action for the Test series against Australia which India need to win by at least a 3-1 margin to assure themselves of a berth in the ICC World Test Championship final later this year.

article-image

With just nine days to go for the first Test in Nagpur, Rahul was seen batting in the nets at a cricket club in Mumbai’s Bandra. The Indian batter is most likely to open the innings alongside skipper Rohit Sharma after being named his deputy while Shubman Gill, who scored his maiden century in Tests might slot down in the order if Shreyas Iyer fails to recover from his back injury in time.

article-image

