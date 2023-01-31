WATCH: KL Rahul hits the nets ahead of Border Gavaskar Trophy

PTI

Team India vice-captain KL Rahul hardly has time to enjoy time with his newly-wedded wife Athiya Shetty as he gears up to face Australia in the four-match Test series for the Border Gavaskar Trophy, which begins in Nagpur on February 9. Rahul tied the knot with Bollywood star Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya in a private ceremony in Khandala on January 23. The opening batsman was seen practising in the nets at a cricket club in Mumbai’s Bandra area ahead of the all-important series.

#KLRahul𓃵 is back doing what he does best after his marriage with #AthiyaShetty. The stylish batsman was seen batting at MIG CC in Bandra.

Video courtesy my friend Nishant Patankar. #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/GPbg6SIlnT — Taus Rizvi (@rizvitaus) January 30, 2023

Rahul skipped the limited-overs series against the New Zealand to get married. However, he will be back in action for the Test series against Australia which India need to win by at least a 3-1 margin to assure themselves of a berth in the ICC World Test Championship final later this year.

Read Also Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul complete wedding album

With just nine days to go for the first Test in Nagpur, Rahul was seen batting in the nets at a cricket club in Mumbai’s Bandra. The Indian batter is most likely to open the innings alongside skipper Rohit Sharma after being named his deputy while Shubman Gill, who scored his maiden century in Tests might slot down in the order if Shreyas Iyer fails to recover from his back injury in time.

Read Also Newlyweds Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul share FIRST photos from their dreamy Haldi ceremony

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)