Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul complete wedding album

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 30, 2023

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty got married to Team India cricketer KL Rahul on January 23

The couple tied the knot at Suniel Shetty's luxurious farmhouse in Khandala

Athiya and Rahul's wedding was a close-knit affair

Only close friends and family members of the couple were invited to the wedding

The wedding was a three-day long affair

The couple was dressed in shades of golden for their haldi ceremony

In one of the pictures, the grooms best men were seen tearing his kurta which is a mandatory haldi ritual

Athiya looked gorgeous in a kanjeevaram saree for the Muhurtham

She decked herself in traditional temple jewellery

For the sangeet, the couple opted for neutral colours

Athiya danced her heart out with her doting dad Suniel Shetty

The bride looked radiant as she had the time of her life with her bridesmaids

Athiya and Rahul's sangeet night looked no less than a party

The cricketer also flaunted his moves along with his best men

Athiya and Rahul are now expected to throw a lavish bash for their industry friends in Mumbai soon

