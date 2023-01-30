Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul complete wedding album

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 30, 2023
Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty got married to Team India cricketer KL Rahul on January 23
The couple tied the knot at Suniel Shetty's luxurious farmhouse in Khandala
Athiya and Rahul's wedding was a close-knit affair
Only close friends and family members of the couple were invited to the wedding
The wedding was a three-day long affair
The couple was dressed in shades of golden for their haldi ceremony
In one of the pictures, the grooms best men were seen tearing his kurta which is a mandatory haldi ritual
Athiya looked gorgeous in a kanjeevaram saree for the Muhurtham
She decked herself in traditional temple jewellery
For the sangeet, the couple opted for neutral colours
Athiya danced her heart out with her doting dad Suniel Shetty
The bride looked radiant as she had the time of her life with her bridesmaids
Athiya and Rahul's sangeet night looked no less than a party
The cricketer also flaunted his moves along with his best men
Athiya and Rahul are now expected to throw a lavish bash for their industry friends in Mumbai soon
