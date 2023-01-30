Photos: 'Pathaan' Shah Rukh Khan greets fans outside Mannat

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 30, 2023
SRK greeted a sea of fans gathered outside his residence Mannat in Mumbai on Sunday night
He showered his fans with 'thank yous' and flying kisses
Fans went berserk as SRK surprised them by stepping out of his palatial residence to meet them
Dressed in all-black casual outfit, SRK also struck his signature pose for his fans
With Pathaan, SRK has returned to the silver screen with a full-fledged role after 4 long years
The film has shattered almost every record in the book and has become the fastest Bollywood film to enter the Rs 400 crore club worldwide
In India too, it breached the Rs 200 crore mark in just 4 days
It also became the biggest non-holiday opener in the history of Indian cinema
Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham
