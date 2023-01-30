Photos: 'Pathaan' Shah Rukh Khan greets fans outside Mannat

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 30, 2023

SRK greeted a sea of fans gathered outside his residence Mannat in Mumbai on Sunday night

He showered his fans with 'thank yous' and flying kisses

Fans went berserk as SRK surprised them by stepping out of his palatial residence to meet them

Dressed in all-black casual outfit, SRK also struck his signature pose for his fans

With Pathaan, SRK has returned to the silver screen with a full-fledged role after 4 long years

The film has shattered almost every record in the book and has become the fastest Bollywood film to enter the Rs 400 crore club worldwide

In India too, it breached the Rs 200 crore mark in just 4 days

It also became the biggest non-holiday opener in the history of Indian cinema

Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham

