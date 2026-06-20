WATCH: Jofra Archer's Viral Celebration After Dismissing Glenn Phillips Steals The Show In ENG Vs NZ 2nd Test 2026

Jofra Archer's Viral Celebration After Dismissing Glenn Phillips Steals The Show In ENG Vs NZ 2nd Test 2026 | X

London, June 20: England fast bowler Jofra Archer went viral on social media with a unique celebration after dismissing Glenn Phillips during the second Test against New Zealand at The Oval in London. The incident occurred in the 71st over of New Zealand's second innings. Archer forced Phillips to play a delivery outside the off stump. The batter edged the ball and Jacob Bethell completed a sharp catch at gully to send him back to the pavilion.

As soon as the wicket fell, Archer celebrated in an unusual manner before being joined by his teammates. Videos of the celebration quickly went viral across social media with many fans trying to understand its meaning.

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Archer Removes In-form Glenn Phillips

The wicket was a significant breakthrough for England as Phillips had looked dangerous throughout the series. He scored his maiden Test century in the first innings of the match but could add only three runs in the second innings before Archer dismissed him.

England players celebrated the wicket energetically as Phillips' dismissal reduced New Zealand's hopes of building a substantial total.

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Archer Wins Key Battle

The contest between Jofra Archer and Glenn Phillips had already become one of the major talking points of the Test. In the first innings, Archer tested Phillips with a series of short-pitched deliveries aimed at his upper body.

Phillips was troubled by the pace and bounce but survived before returning the next day to score an impressive century. In the second innings, however, Archer had the last laugh by dismissing the New Zealand batter cheaply.

Archer Makes Strong Comeback

After missing the opening Test, Archer returned to England's playing XI for the second match and made an immediate impact. He picked up two wickets in New Zealand's first innings and added more in the second innings, leading England's bowling attack with pace and aggression.