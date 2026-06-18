Glenn Phillips' Thumbs-Up Gesture To Jofra Archer's Fiery Bouncer Goes Viral During ENG vs NZ 2nd Test | Video

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Glenn Phillips produced one of the most memorable moments on the opening day of the second Test at the Kia Oval, turning a fierce examination from Jofra Archer into a display of trademark defiance. Batting in sunglasses under the late-afternoon sunshine, the New Zealand all-rounder was struck by another sharp Archer bouncer but responded with a grin and a thumbs-up towards the visitors' balcony, reassuring his teammates that he was unfazed by England's quickest bowler.

The exchange summed up an engrossing battle between bat and ball. Archer, returning to his familiar role as England's enforcer, consistently tested Phillips with hostile short-pitched bowling, forcing the right-hander to duck, sway and absorb several blows. Phillips, however, refused to retreat, combining courage with composure as he weathered the barrage and kept New Zealand's innings together during a challenging final session.

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New Zealand had earlier squandered several promising starts after being put in to bat, with a number of their top-order batters getting set but failing to convert. Tom Blundell registered a half-century, while Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra made useful contributions, but wickets at regular intervals prevented the visitors from taking complete control of the contest. Phillips' unbeaten knock assumed greater importance as the innings entered its closing stages.

England's inexperienced attack maintained pressure throughout the day, with debutant Sonny Baker impressing and Jacob Bethell striking twice late in the evening to pull the hosts back into the game. Archer, though, remained the focal point, using his pace and aggression to create uncomfortable moments for the New Zealand middle order and ensuring there was little respite for the visitors.

By stumps, Phillips was unbeaten on 49, having not only rescued New Zealand from a potentially disappointing position but also provided the day's defining image. With sunglasses on, bruises mounting and Archer charging in at full tilt, Phillips' cheerful thumbs-up encapsulated his fearless approach and added a touch of theatre to an absorbing opening day at the Oval.