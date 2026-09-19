WATCH: Jofra Archer Stunned As Wanindu Hasaranga Crashes His Own Stumps In Bizarre ‘Hit Wicket’ Dismissal

Jofra Archer was left completely baffled after Wanindu Hasaranga dismissed himself in one of the strangest ways imaginable, clipping his own leg stump with his bat to hand England a crucial wicket. The Sri Lankan all-rounder attempted a wild swipe across the line against a slower, back-of-a-length delivery outside off, only to miss the ball and lose control of his follow-through.

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The delivery appeared to hold back and cut away, leaving Hasaranga early into his shot as the bat travelled around his waist after the swing. With the bat still in motion, it flicked the bails off the leg stump, leaving Hasaranga immediately aware of his unusual dismissal before he began walking towards the dressing room.

The most amusing part of the incident came from Archer's reaction, as the England fast bowler initially had no idea he had taken a wicket. Having completed his delivery, Archer was already walking back towards his mark, seemingly preparing to bowl the next ball, when Hasaranga walked past him on his way off the field.

Sri Lanka produced their poorest batting display of the series in the final T20I, collapsing for just 124 as England chased down the modest target in only 9.4 overs. The emphatic victory completed a 3-0 series sweep for England and extended Sri Lanka’s losing streak against them in T20Is to 15 matches. England also reclaimed the ICC No. 1 ranking in the format, moving back ahead of India.