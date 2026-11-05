WATCH: India Beat Pakistan 3-2 In SAFF Championship; Players Shake Hands After Match | X

Indian football team defeated Pakistan 3-2 in their opening Group B match of the SAFF Championship 2026 at the National Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday. The match also witnessed a moment of sportsmanship as players from both teams shook hands after the final whistle.

India's Suhail Ahmad Bhat scored twice in the 14th and 20th minutes to give his team an early advantage. Manglenthang Kipgen added the third goal in the 32nd minute as India dominated the first half. Pakistan had a chance to reduce the deficit but Shayak Dost missed a penalty. India went into the break with a comfortable 3-0 lead.

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Pakistan made a late comeback attempt, with Najeeb Ullah scoring in the 91st minute and Alamgir Ghazi finding the net in the 94th minute. However, India managed to hold on to their lead and secure all three points.

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Following the match, players from both teams exchanged handshakes, showing sportsmanship despite the intense rivalry between the two sides. India moved to the top of Group B with the win and will face Maldives in their next match on Wednesday, November 11.