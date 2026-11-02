Mark Your Calendars! India Vs Pakistan Clash Set For November 22 In Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026; Check Fixtures | (Image Credits: X)

Indian and Pakistan cricket fans, mark your calendars for Sunday, November 22 as India A are set to face Pakistan A in the ACC Men's Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026. The much-awaited clash will take place at the West End Park International Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

The India A vs Pakistan A match will be part of the group stage of the tournament, which will be held from November 19 to 29. Both teams are placed in Group B alongside Nepal and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

India A Fixtures

India A will begin their campaign against Nepal on Friday, November 20 before taking on Pakistan A two days later. Their final group-stage match will be against the UAE on November 24.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, scheduled for November 26 and 27. The tournament final will take place

on November 29.

India vs Pakistan At Hong Kong Sixes

India faced Pakistan lately at the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 on October 30. Pakistan defeated Krunal Pandya-led Team India by four wickets in their Group C clash. Abbas Afridi's explosive performance earned him the Player of The Match award.

India A Squad For Rising Stars Asia Cup

Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (Wicket-keeper), Tilak Varma (Captain), Rajat Patidar (Vice-Captain), Rinku Singh, Kumar Kushagra (Wicket-keeper), Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshad Khan