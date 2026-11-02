 Mark Your Calendars! India Vs Pakistan Clash Set For November 22 In Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026; Check Fixtures
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HomeSportsMark Your Calendars! India Vs Pakistan Clash Set For November 22 In Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026; Check Fixtures

Mark Your Calendars! India Vs Pakistan Clash Set For November 22 In Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026; Check Fixtures

The India A vs Pakistan A match will be part of the group stage of the tournament, which will be held from November 19 to 29. Both teams are placed in Group B alongside Nepal and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, November 02, 2026, 06:55 PM IST
Mark Your Calendars! India Vs Pakistan Clash Set For November 22 In Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026; Check Fixtures
Mark Your Calendars! India Vs Pakistan Clash Set For November 22 In Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026; Check Fixtures | (Image Credits: X)

Indian and Pakistan cricket fans, mark your calendars for Sunday, November 22 as India A are set to face Pakistan A in the ACC Men's Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026. The much-awaited clash will take place at the West End Park International Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

The India A vs Pakistan A match will be part of the group stage of the tournament, which will be held from November 19 to 29. Both teams are placed in Group B alongside Nepal and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

India A Fixtures

India A will begin their campaign against Nepal on Friday, November 20 before taking on Pakistan A two days later. Their final group-stage match will be against the UAE on November 24.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, scheduled for November 26 and 27. The tournament final will take place

on November 29.

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India vs Pakistan At Hong Kong Sixes

India faced Pakistan lately at the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 on October 30. Pakistan defeated Krunal Pandya-led Team India by four wickets in their Group C clash. Abbas Afridi's explosive performance earned him the Player of The Match award.

India A Squad For Rising Stars Asia Cup

Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (Wicket-keeper), Tilak Varma (Captain), Rajat Patidar (Vice-Captain), Rinku Singh, Kumar Kushagra (Wicket-keeper), Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshad Khan

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