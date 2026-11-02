Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Harshit Rana And Rinku Singh Named In India A Squad For Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 | PTI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the India A squad for the upcoming ACC Men's Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026. The tournament will be held in Doha, Qatar from November 19 to 29.

Young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, fast bowler Harshit Rana and Rinku Singh are among the key players selected for the tournament. Tilak Varma will lead the team, while Rajat Patidar has been named vice-captain.

The squad also includes Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Prince Yadav and Arshad Khan.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India A Squad For Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026

Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Tilak Varma (Captain), Rajat Patidar (Vice-captain), Rinku Singh, Kumar Kushagra (Wicket-keeper), Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav and Arshad Khan.

Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026: Groups And Schedule

India A have been placed in Group B alongside the UAE, Nepal and Pakistan A. Group A features Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A, Afghanistan A and Hong Kong, China.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals. The knock out matches will be played on November 26 and 27, while the final is scheduled for November 29.

India A Fixtures

India A will begin their ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 campaign against Nepal on Friday, November 20 at the West End Park International Stadium in Doha.

They will face Pakistan A at the same venue on Sunday, November 22 before taking on the UAE in their final group-stage match on Tuesday, November 24 at the University of Doha for Science & Technology.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled for November 26 and 27. The final of the tournament will be played on Sunday, November 29.