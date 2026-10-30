IND vs PAK: Krunal Pandya Gets Hammered For 5 Sixes By Abbas Afridi As Pakistan Makes Explosive Start In Hong Kong Sixes 2026

Krunal Pandya Gets Hammered For 5 Sixes By Abbas Afridi | X

India and Pakistan produced an explosive start to their Hong Kong Sixes 2026 encounter at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok on Friday, October 30. Indian captain Krunal Pandya endured a difficult outing with the ball as Pakistan skipper Abbas Afridi smashed him for five sixes in an over.

Krunal Pandya Gets Hammered For 5 Sixes By Abbas Afridi

After being put in to bat, India posted 88 runs in their allotted six overs. Shashank Singh was among the standout performers with an explosive knock of 40 off just 11 deliveries, providing India with a strong finish.

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However, Pakistan came out all guns blazing during their run chase. The Men in Green got off to a sensational start, smashing 31 runs without losing a wicket in the very first over.

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