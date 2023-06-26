From Stratosphere To Earth: ICC Launches ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour In Stunning Fashion (WATCH)

ICC World Cup Trophy. | (Credits: Twitter)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has launched the coveted World Cup trophy in spectacular fashion as it went to the stratosphere to give fans a unique opportunity ahead of the marquee event in India. The trophy later landed into the ground at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which is likely to host the final.

Read Also 2023 World Cup Qualifiers: Sri Lanka Steamroll Ireland To Progress To Super Six Stage

The decorated trophy went 120000 feet above the ground before landing into the ground. This was made possible after the trophy was fastened to a specially made stratospheric balloon and some breathtaking images of the trophy perched on the edge of the Earth's atmosphere were acquired by 4K cameras.

Starting on July 27th, the Men's Cricket World Cup will go to 18 nations worldwide including Kuwait, Bahrain, Malaysia, USA, Nigeria, Uganda, France, Italy, the United States of America, and the host country, India. The ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice admitted that cricket is one of the most popular sports and they hope to give the fans a massive experience ahead of the marquee tournament.

"The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour is an important milestone in the countdown to what will be the biggest ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup ever. This Tour will see the iconic silverware meet heads of states, launch community initiatives and support cricket development programmes in addition to visiting some of the most iconic landmarks around the globe. Cricket has more than a billion fans and we want to give as many people as possible the opportunity to get up close to this famous trophy that has been held aloft by some of the greatest legends of our sport."

"The Tour will travel extensively across India" - BCCI Secretary

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah underlined that the trophy is an amazing opportunity to connect the trophy with the fans, adding:

"Cricket unites India like no other sport and excitement is building across the country as we prepare to host the 10 best teams in the world over six weeks of heart-stopping cricket. As we countdown to the World Cup, the Trophy Tour is a fantastic chance for fans to be part of the event wherever they are. The Tour will travel extensively across India and seek to inspire communities to share the excitement of cricket’s greatest spectacle, while providing an opportunity to showcase iconic venues, cities and landmarks throughout the country."

The schedule is likely to be released on June 27th.