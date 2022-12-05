Watch: Pak cricketer Hassan Ali loses his cool, charges at local supporters after being abused at local club game

Pakistan pacer Hassan Ali lost his cool and got into an altercation with local supporters during a local cricket match. In a video that went virat the 28-year-old fast bowler was heckled by the crowd after charging at local suppourters.

According to details, the 28-year-old was playing for a local club in Arif Wala a city in the Pakpattan District of the country's Punjab province, when the crowd misbehaved and abused him.

The crowd could be heard taunting Hassan that he was not part of the Pakistan squad. They also recalled the crucial catch he had dropped during Pakistan's 2021 T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia.

Hassan finally lost his cool and ran towards the abusing supporters. Organisers intervened and pulled Hasan away before the situation escalated any further.

Hassan Ali was dropped from the Pakistan T20 team was not parrt of the squad for the T20 World Cup in Australi and Pakistan reached the final.

He is also not part of the squad for their ongoing home Test series against England after his poor run of form, taking just five wickets in his last four Tests against Australia and Sri Lanka.

Hassan last played for Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super Four match against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka won the match by five wickets and Hasan went wicketless, conceding 25 runs in 3 overs.